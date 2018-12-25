Beautiful portraits of animals by Melissa Groo, a world-renowned and award-winning photographer, writer, birdwatcher, and conservationist based in upstate New York. Her passion for wildlife, conservation, and ethical photography drives her to tell stories and educate people about the marvels of the natural world through her images. She believes that photography can be both fine art and a powerful vehicle for storytelling, and considers herself a “wildlife biographer” as much as a wildlife photographer. Melissa has served as an International League of Conservation Photographers fellow and has had photos featured in Smithsonian Magazine, National Geographic, and National Wildlife. She has over 70.800 followers on Instagram and counting.



