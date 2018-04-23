Roie Galitz is a talented 37-year-old award-winning wildlife photographer, filmmaker, adventurer and educator who was born in Netanya and currently lives and works in Givatayim, Israel. Roie travels around the globe to document spectacular nature and wildlife places only a few of us are lucky enough to see in real life. Galitz is a self-taught in photography. “Everything I know I learned from practice, friends and the Internet”, he says. Roie uses Nikon D850, Nikon D810 and Nikon D5 cameras, and DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. Galitz has over 15.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

I like to explore the earth’s most remote areas and the endangered wildlife. I try to be the best ambassador I can for those who suffer the most from global climate changes.

