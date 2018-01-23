Photogrist community Create a post
Breathtaking Close-Up Portraits of Wild Animals by Serhat Demiroglu

Serhat Demiroglu is a talented self-taught Turkish photographer and adventurer. His interest in wildlife photography began back in 2009 when he first visited Kenya. Since that time, Masai Mara instantly became Serhat’s favourite place on this wonderful planet. His work has been published multiple times in National Geographic Calendars, Daily Mirror Newspaper, Daily Mail and many online magazines.

For me photography is a passion, having spent years working as a medical doctor with only enough time to make photography a hobby, l have now decided to fulfill my dream and focus full time on photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

