Shaaz Jung is a multi-talented photographer, naturalist, big cat specialist, cinematographer, and Instagram star currently based in Karnataka, India. Shaaz studied Economics at Utrecht University in Europe. Instead of taking up a corporate career, he came back to the forests of India, where he spent most of his childhood. He decided to spend his life tracking and studying leopards in South India and helped establish the Bison Resort; a tented camp built on eco-tourism guidelines.

I own and run a WIldlife resort in Kabini, South India called The Bison. I’m an avid wildlifer, tracker and wildlife photographer who specializes in Leopard photography in India.

Jung focuses mainly on animals and wildlife photography. He has over 133,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



