Magnificent Wild Animals Portrait Photography by Tim Flach

Tim Flach is a 60-year-old renowned wildlife and animal photographer currently based in London, UK. Tim is a graduate of St. Martins School of Art where he studied Photography & Painted Structures. Flach is at the forefront of the field of animal photography, he spent years tracking the animals and documenting the movements of the world’s most threatened species. Tim’s work is regularly exhibited in international solo and group shows and held in the permanent collections of Miami Modern Art Museum and Citadel in Berlin.

My work is underpinned by concerns with anthropomorphism and anthropocentrism. My aim is to explore the attribution of human characteristics to animals, and the manner in which each of us positions ourselves as the centre of all things. I try to consider the way we shape animals, and we shape their meaning and to illuminate the relationships between human and non human animals and to ask how these relationships occupy anthropocentric space within the contexts of ethics, history, science and politics.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

