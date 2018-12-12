Beautiful birds pictures by Konny Lundström, a talented nature photographer, and adventurer currently based in the province of Västerbotten in the north of Sweden. Konny focuses on birds and wildlife photography. He has always been very fond of outdoor life, so it came naturally for him to become a wildlife photographer. Lundström has over 22.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

During the last fifteen years I have been photographing in a nature reserve and its surroundings in the north of Sweden. My main object is the golden eagle. Besides eagles are many other species in the area, for example, beaver, moose, whooper swan, common crane, raven, Siberian jay, capercaillie and black grouse during courting season.

