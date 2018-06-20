Outstanding animal portraits by Varun Aditya, famous 27-year-old nature and wildlife photographer based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Varun Aditya bagged the title of Nature Photographer of the Year 2016. He is also a contributor for Nikon and Apple. “I love to bring goosebumps to the viewers. I click birds, wildlife and Macro everything ONLY IN ACTION”, Aditya says.

I’m an ardent Nature lover and a self-taught photographer from India, specialising in Wildlife and Nature Photography.I’m the 1st prize Winner of Natgeo Nature photographer of year 2016. My works have been featured on Natgeo thrice and I have been on an expedition with Natgeo to Costa Rica and Panama as a result of winning a contest conducted by Natgeo in 2013. My photos have embellished book covers, jigsaw puzzles and the walls of several offices and homes.

Varun Aditya has over 77.700 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: instagram / facebook / website