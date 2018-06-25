Spectacular Wildlife Animals Portraits by Andy Rouse
Andy Rouse is a gifted 53-year-old wildlife and aviation photographer, filmmaker and artist currently based in Cardiff, England. Rouse has won over 20 major international awards such as the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards, the British Wildlife Photography Awards, Nature’s Best and the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Andy is the author of 18 books to date, including the critically acclaimed “Concepts of Nature: A Wildlife Photographer’s Art”, “Living Landscapes: Creative Visions of the Wild”, “Life in the Wild: A Photographer’s Year”. He shoots with Canon EOS-1DX + Canon EF 200-400mm and Canon EF 300mm lens.
I am a professional wildlife photographer, animal hugger and aviation fan. I make my living solely from my wildlife photography and my talks with bad jokes. I am very fortunate to travel a lot but also love the wildlife that this country has to offer. Achievements, well a lot of BBC and Nature’s Best awards but no crackerjack pencil.
More info: instagram / facebook / website