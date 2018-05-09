Amazing photos of remote places around the world by Cristina Mittermeier, award-winning photographer, filmmaker, speaker for National Geographic, journalist and marine biologist who was born in Mexico City in 1966, grew up in nearby Cuernavaca, in the sunny state of Morelo and currently lives and works in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia. Cristina received her degree in biochemical engineering in the exploitation of marine resource from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1989. She also attended the Fine Art Photography program at the Corcoran College for the Arts in Washington, D.C. Her passion for environmentalism and studies in aquaculture and marine biology led her to work on conservation issues in her native Mexico and, later, in the United States, where she quickly made a name for herself while serving on the boards of Conservation International, the WILD Foundation, Nature’s Best Magazine, Lighthawk, and Terralingua. Cristina’s written popular and scientific articles for magazines and journals such as the Huffington Post, Outdoor Photography, and National Geographic; she’s edited or co-authored nineteen books; she’s one of Sony’s Artisan of Imagery; and appearances at film festivals, lectures, and conventions have garnered her attention and respect within the media.

Cristina Mittermeier has over 785,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: instagram / facebook / website