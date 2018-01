Ossi Saarinen is a talented 20-year-old photographer, retoucher and nature adventurer currently based in Hollola, Southern Finland. Ossi captures marvelous portraits of squirrels, foxes, birds, ducks, raccoons and other cute animals.

