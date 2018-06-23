Frans Lanting is a award-winning photographer, adventurer and artist who was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and currently lives and works in Santa Cruz, California with his partner, Chris Eckstrom. Frans received his master’s degree in economics and then moved to the United States to study environmental planning. He has documented nature and wild places from the Amazon to Antarctica for more than three decades. Lanting’s works has been featured in Audubon andTime, New Yorker and National Geographic, where he served as a Photographer-in-Residence.

Frans Lanting has over 881,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

