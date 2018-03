Jon Langeland is a talented 66-year-old self-taught photographer, traveler and dermatologist currently based in Oslo, Norway. Jon focuses on wildlife, he shoots beautiful wild animals portraits, landscapes and underwater photography. Langeland spends 50-70 days on travelling to photograph wild animals in their surroundings in Africa, Spitsbergen, St Georgia, India, Galapagos, British Columbia, Patagonia and Borneo.

