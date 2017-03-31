The photo contest Sony World Photography Awards 2017 handpicked the best single image for each of these 10 categories: architecture, culture, enhanced, motion, nature, portraits, still life, street photography, travel and wildlife. This year’s contest attracted 227,596 entries from photographers from 183 countries this year, including more than 105,000 entries for the Open Competition alone.

After the amazing photos from the shortlist, here are the winning images.

