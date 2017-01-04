Winter is Coming: Snowy Russian Street Photography by Chris Retro

Chris Retro is a talented British self-taught photographer, artist, DJ, podcast host and educator currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Chris comes from a career of being a DJ during the vibrant London clubbing scene of the 1990s. He focuses on street and documentary photography.

He discovered a passion for photography while walking through the many cities he visited whilst on tour, documenting life on the streets in his own inimitable style.

Chris Retro documents life on the streets as it happens, one frame at a time. He captures the various essences depending on time, natural light and geographical situations.

Unlike rain street photography, I just love how snow can change the landscape of cities, change the

light, change the mood, and make you do a double-take to make sure you are on the right street, Ulitsa, Straße etc. I travel a lot around the world, and especially in Russia, cities like Moscow and the beautiful

city of Saint Petersburg, where we have extreme weather every year.

