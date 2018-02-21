The Woman Who Never Existed: Fine Art Photography by Anja Niemi

Anja Niemi (previously featured) is a 41-year-old contemporary photographer from Norway who currently lives and works in London, UK. Anja focuses on staging and acting, she studied at the London College of Printing and Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York. In her beautiful series ‘The Woman Who Never Existed”, Anja combines photography and the theatre. She was inspired by the words of the pioneering Italian actress Eleonora Duse, who’s worked the international theatre stage in the early 20th century. Melancholic and romantic project explores a fictional character made real in a photographic series based on Eleonora’s words.

More info: website