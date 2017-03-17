Lídia Vives Rodrigo is a talented 25-year-old photographer and artist from Lleida, Catalonia who currently lives and works in Barcelona, Spain. Lidia studied Fine Arts at the University of Barcelona and is currently working as a fashion, musical bands and artistic photographer. When she creates a photograph, her main interest is not only the technical effect, but also the anecdotal. Her goal is to make people interpret her photographs, to create doubts.

“Wonderland” is my own vision about Lewis Carroll’s novel. I use to take pictures based in my nightmares, fears, obsessions… that was the way that “Wonderland” grew up in 2013, my first photography series.

