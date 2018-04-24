The World Photography Organisation has announced the overall winners of the prestigious 2018 Sony World Photography Awards at a London ceremony. This includes the coveted Photographer of the Year, Open Photographer of the Year, Youth Photographer of the Year, and Student photographer of the year awards, as well as the 10 winners of the Professional categories. This year The Sony World Photography Awards celebrates its 11th anniversary.

The overall winner and 2018 Photographer of the Year accolade goes to British photographer Alys Tomlinson for her series Ex-Voto, winning the photographer $25,000 (USD).

The winning work encompasses formal portraiture, large format landscape and small, detailed still life images of the ‘ex- votos’ (offerings of religious devotion) found at pilgrimage sites of Lourdes (France), Ballyvourney (Ireland) and Grabarka (Poland)

This year’s winners were selected out of 73,044 images taken by 4,548 photographers from 125 different countries.

All winners were flown to the London awards ceremony and received Sony digital imaging equipment, publication in the winners’ book and their work will be shown as part of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London.

Kai Fatt Eng, Malaysia National Award

Damon Beckford, Finland National Award

Nicu Spinu, Romania National Award

Trung Pham Huy, Vietnam National Award

Kenneth O Halloran, Ireland National Award

Jonatan Banista, Central America National Award

Justyna Zdunczyk, Poland National Award

Andrius Kundrotas, Lithuania National Award

Chul-Ui Song, South Korea National Award

Mikkel Beiter, Denmark National Award

Sandaru Saranjaya Gayanpriya Urala Liyanage, Sri Lanka National Awards

Bassam Allam, Egypt National Award

Ameer Hamza Khawaja, Pakistan National Awards

Jianguang Zhou, China National Award

Louie Lam Shu Yan, Hong Kong National Award

Yen Sin Wong, Malaysia National Award

Phearun Yin, Cambodia National Award

Junghye Lee, South Korea National Award

Anton Novozhilov, Estonia National Award

Manuel Armenis, Germany National Award

Md Enamul Kabir, Bangladesh National Award

Fajar Kristianto, Indonesia National Award

Md. Tofazzal Hossain, Bangladesh National Award

Lynn Wu, Taiwan National Award

Veselin Atanasov, Bulgaria National Award

Tien Sang Kok, Malaysia National Award

Achintha Dahanayake, Sri Lanka National Award

Junya Suzuki, Japan National Award

Yoon Jeongvin, South Korea National Award

Lanze Haung, Taiwan National Award

Panos Skordas, Greece National Award

Bernardo Hernandez, Colombia National Award

Marcelo Cugliari, Argentina National Award

Min Ly, Cambodia National Award

Milan Radisics, Hungary National Award

Aleksandr Bityutskih, Russia National Award

Paranyu Pithayarungsarit, Thailand National Award

Thu Huynh, Vietnam National Award

Nick Dolding, United Kingdom National Award

Kyaw Win Hlaing, Myanmar National Award

Erika Valkovicova, Slovakia National Award

Allan Borebor, Philippines National Award

Dexter Maneja, Philippines National Award

Tina Signesdottir Hult, Norway National Award

Vinh Dao, Vietnam National Award

Antonio Coelho, Portugal National Award

Moin Ahmed, Bangladesh National Award

Nicky Loh, Singapore National Awar

Ares Jonekson Saragi, Indonesia National Award

Xiaoqin Zhou, China National Awar

Wen-Lung Lee, Taiwan National Award

Au Hin Man, Hong Kong National Award

Katy Gomez Lopez, Spain National Award

Suong Mardy, Cambodia National Award

Gaps Sabuero, Philippines National Award

Zeyar Htun, Myanmar National Award

Sai Aung Main, Myanmar National Award

Don Ferdinand Tabbun, Uae National Award

Pranishan Rajbhandari, Nepal National Award

Chu-Ying Lui, Hong Kong National Award

Ajay Maharjan, Nepal National Award

Brendon Cremer, South Africa National Award

Zhaoting Wu, China National Award

Nuket Uluc, Turkey National Award

Suphakaln Wongcompune, Thailand National Award

Chin Boon Leng, Singapore National Award

Chintan Shamsher Gauchan, Nepal National Award

Karla Guerrero Trejo, Mexico National Award

Chris Round, Australia National Award

Sylvia Michel, Switzerland National Award

Abdulla Al-Mushaifri, Qatar National Award

Mirella Lukens, Netherlands National Award

Pedro Jarque, Peru National Award

Lennart Hessel, Sweden National Award

Yusuke Suzuki, Japan National Award

Takashi Nakazawa, Japan National Award

Caterina Bruzzone, Italy National Award

Damith Osuranga Danthanarayana, Sri Lanka National Award

Marie Moroni, France National Award

Ingrid Vekemans, Belgium National Award

Aleksandrs Drozdovs, Latvia National Award

Isabelle Bacher, Austria National Award

Thanasorn Janekankit, Thailand National Award

Hardijanto Budiman, Indonesia National Award

Martin Stranka, Czech Republic National Award

Wenjie Qiao, United States National Award

Santiago Borja, Ecuador National Award

Swapnil Deshpande, India National Award

Petar Sabol, Croatia National Award

Antony Trivet, Kenya National Award

Richard Winston, United States National Award

Ales Krivec, Slovenia National Award

Wee Beng Lim, Singapore National Award

More info: worldphoto.org