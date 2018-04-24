The World Photography Organisation has announced the overall winners of the prestigious 2018 Sony World Photography Awards at a London ceremony. This includes the coveted Photographer of the Year, Open Photographer of the Year, Youth Photographer of the Year, and Student photographer of the year awards, as well as the 10 winners of the Professional categories. This year The Sony World Photography Awards celebrates its 11th anniversary.
The overall winner and 2018 Photographer of the Year accolade goes to British photographer Alys Tomlinson for her series Ex-Voto, winning the photographer $25,000 (USD).
The winning work encompasses formal portraiture, large format landscape and small, detailed still life images of the ‘ex- votos’ (offerings of religious devotion) found at pilgrimage sites of Lourdes (France), Ballyvourney (Ireland) and Grabarka (Poland)
This year’s winners were selected out of 73,044 images taken by 4,548 photographers from 125 different countries.
All winners were flown to the London awards ceremony and received Sony digital imaging equipment, publication in the winners’ book and their work will be shown as part of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London.
