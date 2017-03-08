The World Wildlife Day Photography Competition, themed “Through young eyes,” invited young people aged 10 to 24 to submit their photos of wildlife as a way to highlight their vision and use their artistic talents to galvanize other young citizens in the protection of wildlife. Celebrated on March 3 every year, it reminds us of the need to fight for endangered species and against wildlife crime. The winner received the certificate from CITES Secretary-General John E. Scanlon and Assistant Director of US Fish & Wildlife Service Bryan Arroyo at a high-level event led by the President of UN General Assembly to celebrate the Day.

Gàbor Li, a 17 year old high school student, has won the competition with his photograph entitled ‘the Blue Diamond’. Gàbor first started taking photographs when he was 7. His passion for photography grew through his teenage years. From his vast collection of captured images it is easy to see his love of nature and wildlife, and his dedication to photographing the many beautiful species of the world are deeply admirable.

