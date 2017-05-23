Alessandro Zanoni is a talented freelance photographer and visual designer currently based in Milan, Italy. After attending Fine Art School and taking courses in illustration at the European Design Institute of Milan, Alessandro began his profession as a graphic designer, first in the field of printing and publishing and subsequently in web and interaction design. Zanoni recently began his approach to photography obtaining important awards at the IPA’s and a honorable mention at the Sony World Photography Awards. Fascinated by the Far East World, Alessandro travels across China and Mongolia to capture ethereal urban and architectural landscape. “A tireless metropolitan traveler, my work is focused on finding unusual and urban wastelands: the quest of human footprint in the anthropocene era captured through the lens of my sleek yet detached gaze”, he says.

Wuhan Boulevard is an invitation to a journey through a city in progress where time stands still. A journey through an elevated urban railway located in the capital of Hubei province traversed by the Yangtze River: Wuhan. Consciously or unconsciously, deliberately or unthinkingly, the focus on a specific mode of transportation is of particular interest. Wuhan is indeed a major transport and logistic hub connecting key provinces in China, notably thanks to its port. Yet the usual watery landscapes that surround the city are not the focal point of this visual journey. Wuhan Boulevard is in truth one of the stops of the metro line one Zanoni has used to travel across the city. Immediately struck by this appellation, the artist chooses it while thumbing his nose at the fantasy about the Western famous boulevards, such as the Sunset Boulevard: the legendary route to fame and success in Los Angeles. But here the glamour and the density have turned into a rather unsettling and abandoned urban environment. Here we embark on a train that leads to an infinite landscape made of concrete and empty skyscrapers, an endless road towards unceasing urbanization.

More info: instagram / facebook / website