Alexey Wind is a talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker and artist who was born in Russia and currently based between Los Angeles and New York City. Through his project “Yoga and the City”, Alexey wanted to show people who are committed to yoga philosophy and yoga lifestyle in the big cities, people, who live in the middle of a hustle, but manage to maintain their harmony and happiness. “I was inspired to create this series on my recent trip to India, when I found myself wanting to do something interesting which highlighted the different kinds of people who live in big cities,” he says.

Yoga and the City – combines art, spirituality and sport. It is a reflection of a person’s strength and power. Strength to overcome adversities and to find your balance while living in a fast paced environment. Yoga – is a way to find alignment with your true self, to become closer to your spiritual core.

