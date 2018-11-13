Excellent photos of birds by Abinash Dhal, a software engineer by profession, wildlife and nature photographer by passion from Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India who currently lives and works in Atlanta, United States. Abinash has over 21.200 followers on Instagram and counting. He travels all over the globe to capture absolutely breathtaking photos of birds.

I am a full time IT professional but love wildlife photography especially bird photography. I post daily one image on my Instagram handle and I am also a moderator of a couple of big bird hubs there too. Please follow my work on Instagram if you like my work.

More info: Instagram