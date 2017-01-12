Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Zuzu Valla is a talented self-taught photographer and artist currently lives and works in Ashford, United Kingdom. Zuzu focuses on portaiture, she shoots a lot of beauty, children, wedding, family and fine art portrait photography. “I see the beauty in every person and I love to share it with others through my pictures,” she says. Valla’s first contact with camera was in February 2011, photography became her hobby and the way of her life.

I came to photography almost by accident in my late twenties, and in the few years since that time, it has transformed my life.

For most of my young adult life, I enjoyed taking pictures of everyday moments using a mobile phone. Because I couldn’t find a phone with good quality at that time, I decided to buy a camera and from that day, my 29th birthday, I was born again.

For the first month I felt intimidated by the camera and its complex functions, so I hid it under my bed, only sometimes taking it out to open the box, look at it, and put it away again. Luckily my house mate, also a photographer, pushed me to try. So I began, and since then I have never stopped.

From that day photography has taken over my life. I think about it all the time, and am continually finding new inspiration all around me. Often this comes from the people I meet through my daily life, many of whom have become models for me.

More info: website